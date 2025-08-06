Scholar Rock’s Apitegromab Receives FDA Priority Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Scholar Rock Holding ( (SRRK) ) just unveiled an update.

Scholar Rock announced its second quarter 2025 financial results and business updates, highlighting the FDA’s acceptance of the apitegromab Biologics License Application under priority review with a target action date of September 22, 2025. The company is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch upon approval and anticipates a European launch in 2026. Positive results from the Phase 2 EMBRAZE trial in obesity were reported, demonstrating the potential of apitegromab to preserve lean mass during weight loss. Scholar Rock’s financial position remains strong with $295 million in cash and marketable securities, expected to support operations into 2027.

Spark’s Take on SRRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SRRK is a Neutral.

Scholar Rock’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges due to financial underperformance, including a lack of revenue and ongoing losses. Despite these issues, positive strides in its SMA program and strategic leadership changes indicate potential for future growth. Mixed technical indicators and a weak valuation further moderate the outlook.

More about Scholar Rock Holding

Scholar Rock is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other severe and debilitating neuromuscular diseases. The company is a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily and has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,240,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.45B

