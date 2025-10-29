Schneider National Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Schneider National‘s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record on December 12, 2025, with payment expected on January 12, 2026. This announcement reflects Schneider’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

Spark’s Take on SNDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNDR is a Outperform.

Schneider National’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators suggest caution, and the valuation appears high, the company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc. is a leading multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal, and logistics services. The company offers a wide range of solutions including Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics, and Logistics Consulting. With a history of 90 years, Schneider is known for its innovative digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, which enhances the flexibility and capacity network for shippers and provides carriers with quality freight access.

Average Trading Volume: 968,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.98B

