Schneider Electric Receives Credit Outlook Upgrade

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Moody’s has upgraded its outlook on Schneider Electric’s credit to Positive and affirmed the A3 rating, following a similar upgrade by S&P to A/A1 with a stable outlook. Schneider Electric, a leader in industrial technology, focuses on empowering sustainable and efficient energy use, boasting a global presence with 150,000 colleagues and over a million partners in more than 100 countries.

