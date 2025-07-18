Schlumberger Releases Financial Update via Form 8-K

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Schlumberger ( (SLB) ).

On July 18, 2025, SLB issued a press release related to its operations and financial condition, which was furnished with Form 8-K. The information provided in the release is not considered filed for purposes of the Exchange Act or incorporated by reference in any Securities Act filings unless explicitly stated.

The most recent analyst rating on (SLB) stock is a Buy with a $67.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Schlumberger stock, see the SLB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SLB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLB is a Outperform.

Schlumberger’s strong financial performance and strategic acquisitions are the most significant strengths, contributing to its solid overall score. Technical indicators and valuation suggest a balanced outlook, while the mixed earnings call and regional challenges temper enthusiasm. The stock remains attractive with potential for future growth, supported by its focus on digital and low carbon markets.

More about Schlumberger

Average Trading Volume: 15,575,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $51.92B

