Schaeffler India Releases Analyst/Investor Meet Transcript

An update from Schaeffler India Ltd ( (IN:SCHAEFFLER) ) is now available.

Schaeffler India Limited has released the transcript of its Analyst/Investor meet held on July 25, 2025, which is now available on the company’s website. This disclosure underlines the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception positively.

More about Schaeffler India Ltd

Schaeffler India Limited operates in the automotive and industrial sectors, providing high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. The company focuses on innovation and quality to maintain a strong market position.

Average Trading Volume: 5,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 634.5B INR

