SCAT Inc. Advances Eco-Friendly Beauty Industry Solutions

SCAT Inc. (JP:3974) has released an update.

SCAT Inc. has partnered with HP Japan Inc. to implement the ‘HP Carbon Neutral Computing Service’ and ‘PC Reuse Program’ in an effort to enhance their environmental initiatives within the beauty salon industry. This approach allows them to offset carbon emissions from PCs, provide environmentally friendly computing solutions, and visualize their sustainability efforts through certification. The company aims to continue expanding these eco-conscious solutions, supporting the beauty industry’s move toward sustainable environmental management.

