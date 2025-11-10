ScanTech AI Systems Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ScanTech AI Systems ( (STAI) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, ScanTech AI Systems Inc. announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s market value of publicly held shares requirement, closing a compliance issue that began with a deficiency notice on July 30, 2025. This achievement is part of the company’s broader strategic re-compliance plan, which includes financial oversight enhancements and sustainable financing initiatives aimed at restoring full listing standards and supporting future growth.

More about ScanTech AI Systems

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is a developer of advanced AI-powered security screening and imaging systems. Their state-of-the-art scanners, utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, are designed to detect hazardous materials and contraband quickly and accurately. These solutions are intended for use in various high-security environments such as airports, seaports, borders, and government buildings.

Average Trading Volume: 7,517,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.84M

