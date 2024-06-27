Scandium Canada Announces Shareholder Rights Offering

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Class A (TSE:SCD) has released an update.

Scandium Canada Ltd. has issued Rights to their shareholders, enabling them to purchase new Units of the company directly through their brokerage accounts without the need for a Subscription form. Shareholders holding shares directly received the necessary documents from Computershare to participate in the Rights offering, which requires action before early July. The offering includes shares and warrants, with an example provided that 100,000 rights can convert to over 42,000 Units for approximately $1,386.50.

For further insights into TSE:SCD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.