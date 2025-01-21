Scalare Partners Expands Initiatives to Drive Tech Innovation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) has shared an update.

Scalare Partners, Australia’s first ASX-listed tech accelerator, reports significant growth and strategic initiatives in its Q2 FY25 activities. With a $4.3 million capital raise, the company has expanded its Tech Ready Women programs and launched national initiatives aimed at supporting female-founded startups. Scalare’s approach provides a compelling alternative to traditional venture capital, equipping startups with essential tools for growth, thereby enhancing shareholder value and driving global tech innovation.

More about Candy Club Holdings Ltd.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) is a technology accelerator focused on empowering visionary technology founders. The company offers a range of products and services to support early-stage businesses, with a strong involvement in the broader technology ecosystem through initiatives such as Tech Ready Women, the Australian Technologies Competition, and the ‘Be the Change’ program. Scalare Partners particularly focuses on supporting female and culturally diverse founders, addressing their unique challenges in fundraising and scaling businesses, which enriches the tech landscape and creates lucrative opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: -11.90%

Average Trading Volume: 17,478

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$370.1K

