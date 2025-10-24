SCA Reports Challenging Q3 2025 Amid Market Uncertainty

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB ( ($SE:SCA.B) ) has shared an announcement.

SCA’s interim report for Q3 2025 indicates a challenging market environment with declining earnings due to planned maintenance stops, lower selling prices, and negative exchange rate effects. Despite these challenges, the company maintained stable wood raw material supply, although prices have increased over recent years. The forest industry faces a weak economic environment, trade barriers, and currency fluctuations, impacting demand across various product areas. SCA’s focus on long-term customer relationships helped sustain delivery volumes, although seasonal declines were noted. The pulp segment saw stable prices in Europe and China, but a decline in the US, with improved demand in China. Packaging material prices decreased slightly, with production affected by maintenance stops and soft demand due to weak industrial production.

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a forest products company based in Sundsvall, Sweden, founded in 1929. It operates Europe’s largest private forest holding and offers a range of products and services including packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, and transport solutions. The company employs approximately 3,400 people and reported sales of around SEK 20 billion in 2024.

