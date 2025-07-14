SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. Reports Increase in Assets Under Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. ( (JP:165A) ).

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. reported an increase in assets under management (AUM) by JPY 53.9 billion, reaching a total of JPY 1,384.0 billion as of the end of June 2025. This growth was primarily driven by an investment gain of JPY 56.6 billion, despite a net outflow of JPY 2.7 billion. The company’s direct sales ratio for investment trusts stood at 19.5%, with an average trust fee ratio of 0.628%. These figures indicate a positive trend in the company’s financial performance and suggest a strong position in the investment management sector.

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment trust management and investment advisory services. The company is listed on the TSE Growth Market and is known for managing a range of investment products, including publicly and privately offered investment trusts.

