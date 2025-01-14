SBI Holdings Forms Strategic Partnership in GCC Energy and Infrastructure Sectors

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

SBI Holdings ( (JP:8473) ) has issued an announcement.

SBI Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Alfanar Global Development and BIM Capital to explore opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia. This partnership aims to develop new projects and establish a strong cooperative relationship that supports market entry and business operations in the region, enhancing economic relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

SBI Holdings, Inc. is a Tokyo-based company involved in controlling and managing the SBI Group through share ownership, established in 1999. The company is focused on expanding its business operations in the Middle East, leveraging partnerships and establishing a presence in Riyadh as a strategic base for the region.

YTD Price Performance: -9.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,083

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.53B

