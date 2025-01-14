SBI Holdings Collaborates with Saudi Nonprofit to Boost Entrepreneurship

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

SBI Holdings ( (JP:8473) ) has issued an announcement.

SBI Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Entrepreneurship Vision, a nonprofit organization in Saudi Arabia, to enhance entrepreneurship and innovation between Japan and Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is expected to create new platforms for entrepreneurs, foster cross-cultural exchanges, and strengthen SBI’s presence in the Middle East, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and SBI’s strategy of expanding its business in the region.

More about SBI Holdings

SBI Holdings is a prominent player in the investment sector, engaging in venture investments across various fields globally. Through SBI Investment and other subsidiaries, the company has built a significant network of entrepreneurs and expertise. SBI Holdings is also actively involved in sponsorships and exhibitions, such as the EXPO 2025 in Osaka, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and healthcare.

YTD Price Performance: -9.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,083

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.53B

