Savaria to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Savaria ( (TSE:SIS) ) has provided an update.

Savaria Corporation has announced that it will release its third-quarter financial results for 2025 on November 5, with a subsequent investor conference call scheduled for November 6. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and performance in the accessibility industry, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SIS) stock is a Buy with a C$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Savaria stock, see the TSE:SIS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SIS is a Outperform.

Savaria’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust growth and operational improvements. While technical analysis shows a neutral trend, and valuation indicates a premium, the company’s strategic initiatives and product launches support a positive outlook.

More about Savaria

Savaria Corporation is a global leader in the accessibility industry, offering solutions that enhance comfort, mobility, and independence for the physically challenged. The company designs, manufactures, and installs a wide range of accessibility equipment, including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and elevators for both residential and commercial use. Additionally, Savaria provides medical beds and equipment for patient handling. With a global workforce of approximately 2,500 employees, Savaria operates across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe, and China, supported by a worldwide dealer network and direct sales offices.

Average Trading Volume: 84,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.58B

