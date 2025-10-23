Savaria Corporation Declares Monthly Dividend for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Savaria Corporation has announced a monthly dividend of 4.67 cents per common share, payable on November 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. This declaration aligns with the company’s dividend policy and reflects its commitment to providing value to its shareholders. The announcement underscores Savaria’s stable financial position and its ongoing dedication to maintaining shareholder returns, reinforcing its strong standing in the accessibility industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SIS) stock is a Buy with a C$23.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Savaria stock, see the TSE:SIS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SIS is a Outperform.

Savaria’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust growth and operational improvements. While technical analysis shows a neutral trend, and valuation indicates a premium, the company’s strategic initiatives and product launches support a positive outlook.

Savaria Corporation is a global leader in the accessibility industry, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance mobility and independence for the physically challenged. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility equipment such as stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and elevators for both residential and commercial use. Additionally, Savaria provides medical beds, pressure management products, and patient handling solutions. With a global workforce of approximately 2,500 employees, Savaria operates sales networks and offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 83,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.54B

