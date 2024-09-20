Savaria Announces Monthly Dividend for Shareholders

Savaria (TSE:SIS) has released an update.

Savaria Corporation, a leader in the accessibility industry, has announced a monthly dividend of 4.5 cents per common share, payable on October 9, 2024, to shareholders on record as of September 30, 2024. The dividend is part of Savaria’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders and reflects its position as a comprehensive provider of accessibility solutions and medical equipment.

