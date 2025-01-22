Savannah Resources Uncovers Extensive New Lithium Deposits at Barroso Project

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Savannah Resources ( (GB:SAV) ) has shared an announcement.

Savannah Resources has announced significant findings from its ongoing exploration at the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, highlighting extensive new lithium mineralisation. The results from rock chip sampling on the C-100 and Aldeia Block B licences suggest substantial potential for future resource expansion, with several new targets identified for follow-up work. The discovery of new mineralised pegmatites and extensions to known lithium mineralisation underscores the project’s potential to increase Savannah’s current lithium resource inventory, further solidifying its role in the European lithium industry.

More about Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources plc, listed on AIM under the ticker SAV, is a company focused on the development of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, which holds the largest spodumene lithium deposit in Europe. The company’s primary market focus is on lithium exploration and production, aiming to increase its lithium resource base and enhance its industry positioning.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,369,651

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £94.52M

