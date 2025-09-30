Savannah Goldfields Nears Resumption of Gold Production at Georgetown Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ).

Savannah Goldfields Limited is making significant progress towards resuming gold production at its Georgetown Gold Project, with planned maintenance on the Georgetown Gold Processing Plant (GGPP) underway and expected to complete by the end of October. The company has secured all necessary environmental approvals and is actively mobilizing contractors and equipment to ensure a smooth recommencement of operations, including the haulage of gold-bearing material and recruitment of operational staff. This resumption is anticipated to strengthen Savannah’s position in the gold mining sector and potentially enhance stakeholder value.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Savannah Goldfields Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of gold, with its operations centered around the Georgetown Gold Project in Far North Queensland, Australia.

