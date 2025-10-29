Savannah Goldfields Announces AGM Details and Voting Procedures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has issued an announcement.

Savannah Goldfields Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on November 26, 2025, in Brisbane. The company will not send hard copies of the meeting notice to shareholders unless requested, opting instead for electronic distribution. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes online, and all resolutions will be decided via a poll based on these votes.

