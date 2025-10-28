Savannah Goldfields Advances Gold Production and Exploration in Gulf Savannah Region

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has shared an announcement.

Savannah Goldfields Limited announced significant progress in its gold production and exploration activities in the Gulf Savannah Region. The company is resuming gold production at the Georgetown processing plant and has commenced exploration drilling at key targets. With gold prices remaining high, Savannah is advancing its mining operations at Big Reef and Agate Creek, with plans to expand its environmental authority for increased mining activity. The company also completed a share placement to raise A$15 million, supporting its operational and expansion efforts.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Savannah Goldfields Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production and exploration. The company is involved in projects in the Gulf Savannah Region, with activities centered around the Georgetown gold processing plant and various exploration targets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,695,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$49.26M

Find detailed analytics on SVG stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue