Saurashtra Cement Receives Rs. 16.56 Crore Tax Demand Order

Saurashtra Cement Limited has received a Demand Order from the Office of the Commissioner of Central Excise & CGST, Bhavnagar, for the financial years 2018-19 to 2023-24. The order demands an aggregate amount of Rs. 16.56 Crores, including tax and penalties, for the ineligible availing and utilization of Input Tax Credit. The company is assessing the situation and considering filing an appeal, as it believes the demand is not maintainable and does not foresee any significant impact on its financials or operations.

More about Saurashtra Cement Limited

Saurashtra Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, producing and distributing cement products. The company is part of the Mehta Group and is focused on serving the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 29,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 11.3B INR

