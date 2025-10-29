Saturn Metals to Hold Annual General Meeting with Key Director Elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saturn Metals Ltd. ( (AU:STN) ) has issued an announcement.

Saturn Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s financial reports, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Adrian Goldstone as a director. Additionally, the election of Stephen Mayne, a non-board endorsed candidate, as a director will be discussed. These agenda items are significant as they involve critical decisions regarding the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Saturn Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,316,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$274.2M

