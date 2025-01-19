Saturn Metals Strengthens Leadership Team for Apollo Hill Gold Project Development

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Saturn Metals Ltd. ( (AU:STN) ) has issued an update.

Saturn Metals Limited has made strategic appointments within its senior leadership team, with Grant Dyker joining as Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Ellison promoted to Chief Operating Officer. These appointments aim to bolster the company’s efforts in advancing the Apollo Hill Gold Project towards production. Dyker brings over two decades of experience in the resource sector, particularly in gold project financing and development, while Ellison has substantial project development and operational expertise in the Western Australia Goldfields. These executive changes are expected to strengthen Saturn Metals’ position in the gold mining industry and support its transition through feasibility, development, and into production stages.

More about Saturn Metals Ltd.

Saturn Metals Limited is an Australian resource company listed on the ASX, primarily focused on the development and production of gold projects, with a significant emphasis on the Apollo Hill Gold Project in Western Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 441,122

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$64.87M

