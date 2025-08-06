Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ) has issued an announcement.

Satsuma Technology PLC announced the successful closing of its second convertible loan note round, raising £163.6 million, significantly surpassing its initial target. This fundraising effort, supported by prominent global funds and institutional investors, will bolster Satsuma’s position in the decentralised AI and bitcoin treasury sectors, with proceeds used to expand operations and maintain a robust bitcoin treasury. The acceptance of Bitcoin as a subscription method highlights Satsuma’s innovative approach and commitment to pioneering new financial strategies.

Satsuma Technology PLC, headquartered in London, is a publicly-listed technology company focusing on decentralised artificial intelligence and bitcoin treasury management. The company is dedicated to building and investing in AI-based decentralised infrastructure and applications while operating a treasury-first model aligned with Bitcoin.

Average Trading Volume: 6,218,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.31M

