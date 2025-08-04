Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ) just unveiled an update.

Satsuma Technology PLC has announced a change in its board composition with the appointment of Scott Kaintz as interim CFO, replacing Nick Lyth. This strategic move aligns with the company’s expansion plans and the increasing demands of its finance function. Scott Kaintz brings over 15 years of leadership experience in public markets, with expertise in capital raises, M&A, and structured financings across various sectors, including technology and digital assets. His appointment is expected to strengthen Satsuma’s financial systems and regulatory compliance, supporting the company’s growth in decentralized finance. Nick Lyth will continue to assist in the transition and ensure the completion of financial reporting obligations.

More about Streaks Gaming Plc

Satsuma Technology PLC is a publicly listed technology company headquartered in London, specializing in Bitcoin-native treasury management and decentralized finance-focused artificial intelligence. The company operates a treasury-first model, aligning with Bitcoin’s secure monetary network while investing in AI-based decentralized infrastructure and applications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,218,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.31M

