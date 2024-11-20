Satori Electric Boosts Stake in SM Electronic

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. (JP:7420) has released an update.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire additional shares in its subsidiary, SM Electronic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., increasing its voting rights to 75.1%. This strategic move aims to enhance governance and competitiveness in the Indian market, with the potential to raise Satori Electric’s stake to nearly 80% through a convertible loan arrangement with SMET Singapore. The acquisition is expected to deliver synergies and drive growth for the company group.

