Satori Electric Announces Executive Officer Changes

The latest update is out from Satori Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7420) ).

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. announced significant changes in its executive officer lineup, effective September 1, 2025. These changes include new appointments and retirements among key executives, which are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance its strategic positioning in the global market.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on providing a range of electronic components and solutions. The company is involved in various segments, including corporate and global divisions, and collaborates with subsidiaries like Satori Pinics Co., Ltd., Star Electronics Co., Ltd., and Satori SP Technology Co., Ltd.

