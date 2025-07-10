SATO Technologies Expands into AI with New Subsidiary Qritical AI

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SATO Technologies ( (TSE:SATO) ).

SATO Technologies Corp. has launched a new subsidiary, Qritical AI Inc., to enter the AI infrastructure sector. The subsidiary will develop AI Factory 1, a data center in Joliette, Québec, optimized for large language models and inference workloads, utilizing hydroelectric power. This move aligns with SATO’s strategy to integrate clean energy with advanced computing solutions, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable AI infrastructure.

More about SATO Technologies

SATO Technologies Corp., founded in 2017, is a publicly listed technology infrastructure company focused on providing efficient computing power for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC). The company is expanding its focus to include artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, leveraging sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 19,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.37M

For detailed information about SATO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue