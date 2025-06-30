SATO Technologies Corp. Announces Approval of Key Resolutions at 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SATO Technologies ( (TSE:SATO) ) has provided an update.

SATO Technologies Corp. announced that all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting were approved, including the re-election of its board members and the appointment of Davidson and Company LLP as auditors. The approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the strong shareholder support for the board’s decisions reflect positively on the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

SATO Technologies Corp., founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company that provides efficient computing power, primarily for Bitcoin Mining. The company currently operates a data center and is considering expanding its services to include High Power Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and L2’s.

