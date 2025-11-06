Sarytogan Graphite Secures Additional $1.4M Investment from EBRD

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sarytogan Graphite Limited ( (AU:SGA) ) has issued an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has secured a $1.4 million top-up placement from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), following a previous $5 million investment. This funding is part of a comprehensive package supporting the company’s Definitive Feasibility Study, which is on track for completion by mid-2026. The placement will increase EBRD’s shareholding in Sarytogan from 17.3% to 19.99%, reflecting confidence in the company’s operations and its strategic positioning in the critical raw materials market.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of natural graphite deposits. The company’s primary project is the Sarytogan Graphite Deposit located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan. This project is recognized as a Strategic Project under the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials Act, underscoring its importance in supplying sustainable critical raw materials for battery and other strategic uses.

