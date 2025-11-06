Sarytogan Graphite Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sarytogan Graphite Limited ( (AU:SGA) ) has issued an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced a proposed issue of 8,019,764 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for December 18, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial position and support its operations, potentially impacting its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Sarytogan Graphite Limited

Sarytogan Graphite Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of graphite. The company is involved in developing graphite resources and aims to supply high-quality graphite to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 319,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.62M

