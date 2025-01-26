Sapphire Foods Increases Equity Shares through Employee Stock Options

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. ( (IN:SAPPHIRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sapphire Foods India Limited announced the allotment of 44,067 equity shares following the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the company’s ESOP Plan. This allocation increases the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital, potentially enhancing its financial standing and operational resources. The move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and may positively impact its market positioning.

More about Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on providing restaurant services. The company is known for its involvement in popular fast-food chains and aims to cater to a wide market with its culinary offerings.

YTD Price Performance: -11.41%

Average Trading Volume: 39,433

Current Market Cap: 97.89B INR

