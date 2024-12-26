Sapiens to Attend 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sapiens ( (SPNS) ) has issued an update.

Sapiens International Corporation has announced its participation in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference scheduled for January 2025. The company will host a group presentation and conduct one-on-one meetings, showcasing its commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders. This participation highlights Sapiens’ active role in the industry and its efforts to maintain robust investor relations, potentially enhancing its market positioning and visibility among stakeholders.

More about Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation is a global leader in providing intelligent insurance software solutions. They offer a robust platform that enables insurers to future-proof their organizations through AI and advanced automation. Their services cover core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial and compliance, data and analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens serves over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with innovative SaaS offerings and has been recognized by industry experts, including being selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program.

YTD Price Performance: -3.58%

Average Trading Volume: 147,165

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.53B

For a thorough assessment of SPNS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.