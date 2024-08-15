Sapiens Announces Substantial Mid-Year Dividend

Sapiens (SPNS) has released an update.

Sapiens International Corporation has announced a generous cash dividend of $0.29 per share, totaling $16.2 million, a reflection of its strong financial results for the first half of 2024. Shareholders on record by August 28, 2024, will receive the payment on September 12, 2024, with the dividend aligning with the company’s policy of distributing up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income semi-annually. President & CEO Roni Al-Dor expressed gratitude to stakeholders and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

