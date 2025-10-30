Sany Heavy Equipment Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co ( (HK:0631) ) is now available.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co reported a significant increase in its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 2025. The company achieved a 14.1% rise in revenue, reaching approximately RMB18.15 billion, and a 26.6% increase in net profit, amounting to approximately RMB1.7 billion, compared to the same period in 2024. These results reflect strong operational performance and improved profitability, enhancing the company’s market position and providing positive signals to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0631) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co stock, see the HK:0631 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the heavy equipment industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and distributing heavy machinery and equipment, serving various sectors that require robust and reliable industrial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,530,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24.72B

Find detailed analytics on 0631 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue