Sanxun Holdings Reports Preliminary Sales Figures for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6611) ) has issued an update.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited reported its unaudited operating figures for the year ending December 2024. The company achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB345 million, with a gross floor area of 53,412 square meters and an average selling price of approximately RMB6,467.1 per square meter. This announcement provides shareholders and potential investors with updated sales data, though it cautions that these figures are preliminary and may differ from future audited financial statements. Stakeholders should exercise caution in relying on these figures for investment decisions.

More about Sanxun Holdings Group Limited

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in the real estate sector, focusing primarily on property development, with a market focus on contracted sales and gross floor area expansion.

YTD Price Performance: -13.70%

Average Trading Volume: 291,280

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.88M

See more insights into 6611 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.