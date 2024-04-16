Santos Limited Announces Director’s Departure

Santos Limited (AU:STO) has released an update.

Peter Roland Hearl has ceased to be a director of Santos Limited as of April 11, 2024, according to the company’s latest filing with the ASX. Hearl held an indirect beneficial interest in 48,808 fully paid ordinary shares through HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited, jointly with Helen Irene Hearl. No other director’s interests in securities or contracts were reported.

For further insights into AU:STO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.