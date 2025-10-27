Santen Pharmaceutical’s Phase III Study on STN1013800: A Potential Game-Changer for Acquired Blepharoptosis Treatment in China

Santen Pharmaceutical ((SNPHY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Santen Pharmaceutical is conducting a Phase III clinical trial titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled Parallel Group Phase III Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of STN1013800 Ophthalmic Solution in Chinese Patients With Acquired Blepharoptosis.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of the STN1013800 ophthalmic solution for treating acquired blepharoptosis, a condition currently lacking approved pharmaceutical treatments in China.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the STN1013800 ophthalmic solution, an experimental drug administered at a 0.1% concentration once daily. A placebo comparator, the STN1013800 ophthalmic solution Liquid Base without the active ingredient, is also used to evaluate the drug’s efficacy.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the safety and efficacy of the drug.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 8, 2024, with the same date marking the last update. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection phases.

Market Implications: The successful development of STN1013800 could significantly impact Santen Pharmaceutical’s stock performance by introducing a novel treatment in a market with unmet needs. This development may influence investor sentiment positively, especially in the context of limited competition for this condition in China.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

