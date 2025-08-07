Santech Holdings Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Santech Holdings ( (STEC) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Santech Holdings Ltd. announced it received a notification from Nasdaq about non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as its ADSs have been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until January 27, 2026, to regain compliance, with potential for an additional compliance period if necessary. This notice does not impact Santech’s business operations or obligations, and the company is committed to resolving the issue within the given timeframe.

More about Santech Holdings

Santech Holdings Limited is a technology-focused company that has historically served high net-worth clients in China and Hong Kong in wealth, asset, and health management. The company has exited its financial services businesses and is now exploring opportunities in consumer and enterprise technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 16,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.2M

Find detailed analytics on STEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue