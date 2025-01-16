Santander Launches Repurchase Offer and Plans New Debt Issuance

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Banco Santander has provided an update.

Banco Santander has announced an invitation to repurchase outstanding obligations of GBP 600,000,000 Fixed Rate Senior Non-Preferred Instruments due in April 2026. The offer aims to optimize the liquidity and maturity profile of Santander’s TLAC/MREL instruments, with obligations acquired being canceled. Additionally, Santander plans to issue a new series of senior non-preferred obligations, offering priority allocation to holders who participate in the repurchase offer.

Banco Santander, S.A. is a prominent financial institution operating in the banking industry. It offers a wide range of financial services, focusing on retail and commercial banking, asset management, and insurance across various global markets.

