Santander Brasil Announces Board Resignation and Capital Increase

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil’s Board of Directors has approved the resignation of board member Angel Santodomingo Martell, effective April 26, 2024, and announced a General Meeting for the same date to discuss key financial decisions. The meeting will address the 2023 financial statements, dividend distribution, and a significant R$10 billion capital increase without issuing new shares among other agenda items. The board expressed appreciation for Martell’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into BSBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.