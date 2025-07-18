Santak Holdings Limited Conducts Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Santak Holdings Limited ( (SG:580) ) is now available.

Santak Holdings Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 26, 2025, at their Singapore office. The meeting, attended by key directors and advisors, was declared open by the Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Chen Yeow Sin, following the confirmation of a quorum. The Notice of EGM, previously circulated to shareholders, was acknowledged during the meeting.

