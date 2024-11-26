Santacruz Silver’s Strong Third Quarter Boosts Financials

Santacruz Silver Mining (TSE:SCZ) has released an update.

Santacruz Silver Mining reported a robust third quarter, with a 21% boost in revenue to $78 million and a remarkable 242% increase in EBITDA to $16 million. The company’s cash reserves skyrocketed by 505% to $18 million, driven by stronger silver production and favorable market prices. These financial gains reflect Santacruz’s strategic focus on cost optimization and enhanced operational performance.

