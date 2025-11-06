Sanrio Company Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Sanrio Company ( (SNROF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sanrio Company presented to its investors.

Sanrio Company, Ltd., a renowned Japanese company known for its iconic characters like Hello Kitty, operates in the entertainment and licensing industry, focusing on character-based merchandise, theme parks, and licensing agreements worldwide.

Sanrio Company has reported a robust performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant increases in net sales and profits. The company’s strategic initiatives and growing global popularity of its characters have driven this growth.

Key financial metrics highlight a 39.6% increase in net sales to 87.6 billion yen, with operating profit soaring by 66.1% to 39.1 billion yen. The profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 44.3% to 27.5 billion yen. The company’s licensing business, particularly in North America and China, has been a major contributor to this success, alongside increased attendance at domestic theme parks.

Looking ahead, Sanrio’s management remains optimistic, revising its full-year earnings forecast upwards. The company plans to continue leveraging its global strategy and character popularity while addressing potential market risks, ensuring sustained growth and shareholder value.

