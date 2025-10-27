Sanofi’s Phase 2 Cancer Study Update: Implications for Investors

Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi recently updated its Phase 2 clinical study titled Open-label, Multi-cohort, Phase 2 Trial, Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Tusamitamab Ravtansine (SAR408701) Monotherapy and in Combination in Patients With CEACAM5-positive Advanced Solid Tumors. The study aimed to assess the antitumor activity and safety of tusamitamab ravtansine, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with gemcitabine, in patients with advanced metastatic breast and pancreatic cancers.

The intervention being tested is tusamitamab ravtansine, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion, designed to target CEACAM5-positive tumors. In some cohorts, it is combined with gemcitabine, another chemotherapy drug, to enhance efficacy.

The study followed a non-randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows researchers to directly observe the effects of the drug combinations on different cancer cohorts.

The study began on December 2, 2020, with primary completion initially expected by December 19, 2024. However, the study was terminated, and the last update was submitted on September 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding its current status.

For investors, the termination of this study may impact Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it could indicate challenges in the drug’s development. This update also places Sanofi in a competitive landscape where other pharmaceutical companies are advancing in oncology treatments.

The study has been terminated, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

