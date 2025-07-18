Sanofi’s Innovative Approach in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment: A Clinical Study Update

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sanofi is conducting a Phase 2a clinical study titled ‘A 52-week Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center Phase 2a Study Assessing Safety and Efficacy of SAR442970, a Dual Anti-TNF-α and Anti-OX40L NANOBODY® Molecule, for Preservation of Pancreatic β-cell Function in Adults and Adolescents With Recently Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SAR442970 in preserving pancreatic β-cell function in individuals recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The intervention being tested is SAR442970, a dual-action nanobody molecule with anti-TNF-α and anti-OX40L activity, administered via subcutaneous injection. The intended purpose is to preserve β-cell function in patients on insulin therapy.

The study follows a randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group design with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor). Its primary purpose is treatment, involving approximately 84 participants divided into SAR442970 and placebo groups with a 3:1 randomization ratio.

The study began on February 28, 2025, with a primary completion date set for 2026. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and expected timelines for data collection and analysis.

This study update could influence Sanofi’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative diabetes treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. The competitive landscape in diabetes treatment is intense, with numerous companies vying for breakthroughs, making this study significant for Sanofi’s market positioning.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue