Sanofi India Appoints New Managing Director

Sanofi India Limited ( (IN:SANOFI) ) has shared an announcement.

Sanofi India Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Deepak Arora as the new Managing Director, effective October 27, 2025, for a three-year term. This decision follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and awaits approval from shareholders and the Central Government. Mr. Arora will also have the authority to disclose material events to stock exchanges. The appointment marks a strategic leadership change as Mr. Rachid Ayari steps down from his interim role but continues as the Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director. This transition is expected to strengthen Sanofi India’s management team and enhance its operational effectiveness.

More about Sanofi India Limited

Sanofi India Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of healthcare products and services. The company is part of the global Sanofi group, which is known for its innovative solutions in medicine and healthcare, catering to a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 108.6B INR

