Sanofi India Announces Leadership Changes with New Managing Director Appointment

Sanofi India Limited ( (IN:SANOFI) ) has issued an update.

Sanofi India Limited announced the cessation of Mr. Rachid Ayari as the Interim Managing Director effective October 26, 2025. Mr. Ayari will continue as the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer. The Board has appointed Mr. Deepak Arora as an Additional Director and Managing Director for a three-year term starting October 27, 2025. This leadership change is expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and operational management, with Mr. Arora authorized to determine and disclose material events to stock exchanges.

Sanofi India Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of healthcare solutions. The company is known for its range of pharmaceutical products and services, catering to various medical needs and contributing to the healthcare sector in India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 108.6B INR

