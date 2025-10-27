Sanofi India Announces Key Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanofi India Limited ( (IN:SANOFI) ) has provided an update.

Sanofi India Limited announced a change in its board of directors, appointing Mr. Deepak Arora as an Additional Director and Managing Director for a three-year term starting October 27, 2025. This appointment follows the stepping down of Mr. Rachid Ayari from his role as Interim Managing Director, though he will continue as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer. These changes are expected to impact the company’s leadership dynamics and strategic direction.

Sanofi India Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of healthcare solutions. The company is known for its wide range of pharmaceutical products and services, catering to various healthcare needs in the Indian market.

