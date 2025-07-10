Sankyo Tateyama Reports Decline in Profits Despite Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sankyo Tateyama, Inc. ( (JP:5932) ) is now available.

Sankyo Tateyama, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.8% to ¥359,424 million. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating profit and ordinary profit by 59.4% and 75.7%, respectively, resulting in a loss attributable to owners of the parent amounting to ¥2,336 million. The company also announced changes in its consolidation scope and accounting policies, which may impact future financial performance.

Sankyo Tateyama, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. The company is known for its production and services related to aluminum products and building materials, focusing on innovative solutions to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 50,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.23B

